Make a Delicious Cup of Malabar Spiced Sulaimani Tea

Malabar Spiced Sulaimani Tea Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of water

– 2 teaspoons of black tea leaves (or 2 tea bags)

– 2-3 cloves

– 2-3 cardamom pods

– 1 small piece of cinnamon

– 1-2 slices of fresh ginger

– 1-2 teaspoons of honey (adjust to taste)

– Juice of 1/2 a lemon (adjust to taste)

– A few fresh mint leaves (optional)

Instructions:

1. Begin by boiling the water in a saucepan.

2. While the water is boiling, add the cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, and ginger to the water. Let it all simmer together for a few minutes to infuse the spices into the water.

3. Add the black tea leaves (or tea bags) to the spice-infused water and let it steep for about 2-3 minutes. Adjust the steeping time depending on how strong you like your tea.

4. Once the tea is ready, strain it into cups.

5. Add honey and lemon juice to the tea and stir until they dissolve. Adjust the sweetness and sourness according to your taste.

6. You can garnish your Sulaimani tea with fresh mint leaves for a burst of flavor and aroma.

7. Serve the tea hot and enjoy your Malabar Spiced Sulaimani Tea.

This traditional South Indian tea is known for its invigorating blend of spices, citrusy notes, and subtle sweetness. It’s a delightful and soothing beverage, perfect for sipping on a relaxed afternoon.