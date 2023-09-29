Oman Air to launch direct flights to Thiruvananthapuram

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air will soon start direct flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram in India. The flight service connecting Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with Muscat will begin from Sunday, October 1.

The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft with a capacity for 162 passengers on the route. The flight service will be offered on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

On Sundays and Wednesdays, the aircraft from Muscat will arrive at 7:45 am and depart at 8:45 am. On Thursdays, the arrival time is 1:55 pm, and the departure time is 4:10 pm. The arrival time on Saturdays will be 2:30 pm, and the departure time will be 3:30 pm

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: 4 Indian expats win Dh100,000

Oman Air will be the second carrier in the Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat sector. On this route, Air India Express operates daily services.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Oman Air will also resume the Lucknow-Muscat route starting October 1. The air carrier will operate 9 flights from Lucknow to Muscat and then increase them to 10 in December.