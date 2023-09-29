Police seize drugs worth Rs 15.42 lakh, 1 arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai police has a drug peddler and seized MDMA (Methyl?enedioxy ?methamphetamine) worth Rs 15.42 lakh. Police said that drugs have been seized and a case has been registered in this matter.

‘ANC Mumbai Police arrested one Party drug peddler with MDMA tablets ( methylenedioxy methamphetamine) of worth Rs 15.42 lakh. The accused is a commerce graduate with no previous criminal record found yet,’ Anti Narcotics Cell Branch said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai police seized drugs weighing 6 Kilogrm worth Rs 31 lakh from Mumbai’s Mankhurd area. Police also arrested 2 accused in relation with this. The accused were identified as Nadeem Mohammad Idris Shah and Akshay Lakshman Vaghmare. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Mumbai’s Trambe police station.