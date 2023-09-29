Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: Free public parking announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that public parking will be free to use in Dubai during Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) birthday holiday. The holiday will be on September 29.

The authority said that the free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. Parking fee will be activated on Saturday, September 30

Earlier Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have also announced free public parking during holiday.