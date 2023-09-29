Saudi Arabia Unveils ‘Soudah Peaks’ Ultra-Luxury Tourism Project, Set to Debut in 2033

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a groundbreaking venture, ‘Soudah Peaks,’ a high-end tourism initiative situated atop the nation’s tallest peak, soaring to an impressive 3015 meters above sea level. The visionary master plan, featuring 940 opulent hotel rooms and 391 exquisite villas, was revealed by none other than Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself.

This extraordinary project promises guests a regal retreat within a mesmerizing landscape shrouded in mist and enveloped by lush greenery. Its primary location lies in the Al Soudah mountain of the Asir region, nestled in the southwestern part of the kingdom, with some portions extending into Rijal Almaa.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) underscores the project’s role in fostering economic diversification within the country. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chairs the Saudah Development director board, shared his perspective, stating, “The project will offer a special experience for tourists. It will preserve the environment as well as the rich culture and heritage of the region.”

Soudah Peaks aspires to make a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP, projected at 29 billion Saudi riyals, by bolstering the tourism and entertainment sectors and attracting substantial investments. The endeavor also seeks to generate a multitude of direct and indirect job opportunities.

With the aim of establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global tourism destination, authorities anticipate approximately two million annual visitors when Soudah Peaks welcomes its first guests in 2033. Diverse development projects across six distinct zones are planned, featuring an array of facilities, from luxurious hotels and hillside resorts to artistic, cultural, sports, and entertainment centers, as well as fully-equipped hillside cottages and apartment complexes. This ambitious endeavor marks a pivotal step towards Saudi Arabia’s emergence on the world stage as a top-tier tourist hotspot.