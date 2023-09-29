Seven Andhra Pradesh universities featured in global university rankings

Andhra Pradesh had seven universities, including four public ones, featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) secured the 34th position among 91 Indian institutions included in the top 1,000 colleges worldwide, placing JNTUA in the 801-1000 category. Acharya Nagarjuna University ranked 58th nationally and fell into the 1201-1500 global ranking range. KLU and Sri Venkateswara University were also positioned in the 1202-1500 category, while Andhra University (AU), GITAM, and Vignan University were listed in the 1501+ global ranking range.

Times Higher Education, a renowned London-based ranking organization, released its World University Rankings 2024. This year’s rankings were based on an analysis of more than 134 million citations from 16.5 million research publications and included responses from 86,402 scholars worldwide across more than 2,673 institutions. India is now the fourth most represented country with 91 institutions in the rankings. JNTUA scored 28.9 points in teaching, 14.1 in research environment, 60.7 in research quality, 17.5 in industry engagement, and 19.6 in international outreach, with an overall score of 32.7-36.9.

Acharya Nagarjuna University, KLU, and Sri Venkateswara University achieved overall scores of 22.8-28.2, with ANU scoring 34.6 in teaching, 11.7 in research environment, 31.4 in research quality, 23.8 in industry engagement, and 25.6 in international outreach. KLU scored 22.4 in teaching, 11.1 in research environment, 52 in research quality, 16.6 in industry engagement, and 21.5 in international outreach. SVU received a score of 36.8 in teaching, 11.3 in research quality, 20.9 in industry engagement, and 31.5 in international outreach. The remaining universities AU, GITAM, and Vignan University had overall scores of 9.7-22.7.

These rankings also considered factors like total Full Time Equivalent (FTE) students, students per staff, international students, and the male-to-female student ratio. The Vice Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Prof. Raja Sekhar, attributed this achievement to the hard work of the teaching staff and students collaborating with colleagues worldwide.