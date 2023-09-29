Women’s Reservation Bill approved by President Droupadi Murmu, becomes law

The women’s reservation bill, which seeks to grant 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has received the approval of President Droupadi Murmu.

The president gave her assent on Thursday, according to a notification from the law ministry that was released on Friday. It will thereafter be referred to as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

According to its provision, ‘It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.’