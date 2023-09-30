After UP woman died chasing him for making offensive gesture, retired jawan arrested

A retired CRPF member was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday in connection with the death of a woman who was struck by a speeding car as she tried to elude him.

On September 9, the incident took place close to Nahal Village on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

According to police, the woman who died on September 13 while receiving medical attention was pushed onto the road by the accused, Ankit Chaudhary, as she attempted to stop him from escaping on his motorbike.

In the past, Chaudhary would make lewd gestures towards the woman labourers in the fields.

The woman’s husband informed police in a statement that the accused was riding a bike when he stopped near his wife and another woman and made lewd gestures towards them after attending to his needs.

Chaudhary shoved the woman when she tried to grab him by his T-shirt while pursuing him. Her spouse also said that she fell on the road and was hit by the car.

According to DCP Vivek Chand Yadav, a case was filed against Chaudhary on Tuesday based on the woman’s husband’s complaint under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 323 (causing harm), and 354 (using assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty).

According to the DCP, Chaudhary, a native of Muradnagar, voluntarily retired from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2020.

He added that the driver of the car who is thought to have struck the woman has also been located and would be detained shortly.