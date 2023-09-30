Air India announces it is teaming up with fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for its employees

Air India made an announcement on Thursday (September 28) revealing its collaboration with fashion designer Manish Malhotra for the creation of new uniforms for its staff.

By the end of 2023, more than 10,000 Air India employees, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, and ground and security staff, will be adorned in fresh outfits designed by Manish Malhotra, as part of the ongoing efforts to revamp the airline.

In a press release, Air India stated that this partnership is a significant step in their rebranding journey.

Air India’s CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, expressed the airline’s delight in collaborating with Manish Malhotra to showcase a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the global stage. He emphasized the importance of combining elements of the airline’s brand, heritage, culture, and unique operational requirements to create a new and exciting look for Air India.

Manish Malhotra also shared his vision for the crew’s new attire, stating his intention to blend tradition with the future and design uniforms that prioritize both comfort and authenticity.

In his words, “It’s an absolute honor to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernize without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance.”

To ensure that the new uniforms meet the specialized needs of Air India’s frontline staff, Manish Malhotra and his team have initiated meetings, discussions, and fitting sessions with them.

This collaboration represents Air India’s commitment to not only updating its image but also staying rooted in its cultural and national identity, with Manish Malhotra playing a pivotal role in this transformation.