Alliance Air announces new domestic flight service

Amritsar: Alliance Air has announced a new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Amritsar in Punjab with Kullu and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The new flight service will start from October 1.

These new flight services are scheduled to operate 3 times a week- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for Kullu and 3 times a week starting on November 1 for Shimla.

Also Read: Union government announces revised interest rates for small saving schemes

Ticket bookings are already open through Alliance Air. The Kullu-Amritsar flight is scheduled to depart from Kullu at 8:25 AM, arriving at Amritsar by 09:30 AM. The return flight from Amritsar will take off at 10:00 AM, touching down in Kullu at 11:05 AM. The airfares is priced at Rs. 2637 for the Kullu to Amritsar and Rs. 3284 for the Amritsar to Kullu.