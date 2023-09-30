DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in squash men’s team event

Sep 30, 2023, 04:14 pm IST

Hangzhou: India men’s squash team secured a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday. India defeated Pakistan in the finals by ‘ 2-1’.

India’s Mahesh M lost to Nasir Iqbal in straight games – 8-11, 3-11, 2-11. India’s Saurav Ghosal beat Muhammad Asim by ‘11-5, 11-1, 11-3’.  India’ Abhay Singh beat Pakistan’s Noor Zaman by ‘ 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10’.

This medal was India’s 10th gold, and the 36th overall at the Hangzhou Games. Earlier in the competition, the women’s team had won bronze medal.

