Asian Games 2023: List of India’s medal winners

Hangzhou: A 655-member Indian contingent is competing at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The event officially began on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

India is one of the 7 countries that have participated in all editions of the Asian Games since its inception in 1951 along with Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

India has won 35 medals at the 19th Asian Games. India stands 5th in the medal tally. Indian shooters won 19 medals-6 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze. India’s other 3 gold medals came in women’s cricket, tennis and equestrian. Rowing has given India maximum medals after shooting with 2 silvers and 3 bronzes.

Full list of medal winners:

1. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team: The shooting team, comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey bagged the silver medal after finishing second Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event. They finished with a total score of 1886.

2. Rowing, Men’s Doubles Sculls: The pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28.18s.

3. Rowing, Men’s Pair: The duo of Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav helped India finish third, bagging a bronze medal, with a timing of 6:50.41.

4. Rowing, Men’s Eight : India bagged another silver medal in the Men’s Eight event.

5. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual: Ramita Jindal, having clinched a silver medal in the women’s team event, bagged a bronze medal in the individual event in the 10m Air Rifle category with a cumulative score of 230.1

6. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team: The trio of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games. With a cumulative score of 1893.7 points, they broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

7. Rowing, Men’s Coxless Four: The quartet of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit and Ashish Kumar clinched the third spot in the Men’s Four event with a timing of 6:10.81.

8. Rowing, Men’s Quadruple Sculls: India win Bronze in Rowing as the quartet of Satnam, Parminder, Jakar and Sukhmeet finish 3rd with a timing of 6:08.61 mins in final.

9. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual: Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged a bronze medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

10. Shooting, Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team: The trio of Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu earned India a Bronze medal in the event with a total score of 1718.

11. Indian Women’s Cricket Team: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to help India clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

12. Sailing, Girls’s Dinghy: Sailor Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA 4 category, secured a silver medal. It was the nation’s first medal in Sailing at the 2023 Asian Games.

13. Sailing, Men’s Windsurfer RS:X: Eabad Ali got India its second medal in surfing at the 2023 Asian games, as he finished in the bronze medal spot at men’s windsurfer.

14. Equestrian, Team Dressage: The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned India a gold medal in Equestrian team event, first in 41 years. They claimed top podium spot with a timing of 209.205

15. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: Trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra earn India silver medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Team event. They aggregated an overall score of 1764.

16. Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Team: The trident of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan clinches gold medal in Women’s 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

17. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: Ashi Chouksey settled for bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position individual event, with a total score of 451.9.

18. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. The previous record was 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain.

19. Shooting, Men’s Skeet Team: The trio of Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet earned India a bronze medal in Men’s Skeet Shooting Team event, with a total points tally of 355.

20. Sailing, Men’s ILCA 7 event: Vishnu Saravanan earned India a bronze medal in sailing with a net score of 34.

21. Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Individual: India’s Esha Singh managed to claim the second spot in the women’s 25m Pistol Individual final, aggregating a score of 34, 4 behind the winner from China.

22. Shooting, Men’s Skeet Individual: India’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka bagged a silver medal, scoring 58/60 in the Men’s Skeet Individual final.

23. Wushu, Women’s 60kg: Roshibina Devi won a silver medal in Wushu, 60 kg category.

24. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team: The trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men’s 10m Team event.

25. Equestrian, Equestrian Dressage Individual: India’s Anush Agarwalla created history as he became the first-ever athlete from the country to win a medal in Equestrian Individual event.

26. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team: Trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju clinched a silver medal with the final score of 1731.

27. Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: The trident of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale broke world record as they clinched gold medal in Men’s 50m Rifle Team event with a score of 1769.

28. Tennis, Men’s Doubles: Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni beaten 4-6, 4-6 by Chinese Taipei duo in men’s doubles final. They bowed out with silver medal.

29. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual: India’s Palak bagged gold medal with Asian Games record in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual final. She aggregated a total score of 242.1.

30. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual: India’s Esha Singh secured silver medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual final. She aggregated a total score of 239.7.

31. Squash, Women’s Team: The Trio of Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh were beaten in the Women’s Team semi-final, hence bowing out with a bronze medal.

32. Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged another silver medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. He aggregated a total score of 459.7, 0.9 behind the gold medal-winner.

33. Tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bagged a gold medal in the mixed doubles tennis.

34. Shooting, Indian team of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol won silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

35. Athletics, Kiran Baliyan won a bronze medal in the women’s shot put