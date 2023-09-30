Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win gold medal

Hangzhou: India’s Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bagged a gold medal in the mixed doubles tennis at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian pair defeated Taipei’s En-shuo, Tsung-hao Huang of Chinese in the final by ‘2-6, 6-3, 10-4.’

This win continued India’s record of achieving at least one gold medal in each of the six Asian Games editions in the 21st century. This marked India’s third gold medal victory in mixed doubles at the Asian Games. Leander Paes and Sania Mirza won gold at Doha 2006 and Sania Mirza partnering with Myneni bagged gold at Incheon 2014.

This is also India’s second tennis medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games as the duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni won the silver medal in men’s doubles. This is also Rohan Bopanna’s second medal at the Asian Games. He had earlier won men’s doubles gold in Jakarta 2018.