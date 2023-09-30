Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot Singh, Divya Thadigol win silver in shooting

Hangzhou: The Indian team of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol won silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday. The Indian duo lost to Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin of China in the gold medal contest by ‘14-16’.

The silver was India’s 19th from shooting and 34th overall at the Hangzhou Games in China.

Sarabjot and Divya had earlier won medals in their team events in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.