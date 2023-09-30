Honda launches Gold Wing Tour in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched Gold Wing Tour in the markets. It is priced at Rs. 39.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Pre-bookings are now open. The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will be introduced in India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.

The Gold Wing Tour features a full LED lighting system and a feature-packed cockpit that boasts a 7.0-inch full-color TFT display that supports Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and provides riding, navigation & audio information. There is an extended electric screen for excellent wind protection, Bluetooth connectivity with two USB type-C sockets, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Airbag and a host of other equipment.

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1833cc, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, 24 valve, flat six-cylinder engine. This engine generates 125 bhp power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). It also features a convenient creep forward and back function for convenient low speed maneuverability.

The bike further comes equipped with a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system along with four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ & Rain). The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Gunmetal Black Metallic colour shade.