Kerala Entrepreneur Found Dead, Suspended from Tree in Delhi Park

In a tragic incident, Sujathan Padmanabhan, a 60-year-old Malayali businessman and branch secretary of SNDP’s Dwarka branch, was discovered hanging from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi on Friday. Hailing from Kailath House in Thiruvalla, Sujathan had left his Dwarka residence near Tirupati Public School around 9 pm on Thursday for a business trip to Jaipur. The grim discovery of his lifeless body was made by morning walkers on Friday. Notably, his wallet and mobile phone were missing, and his body bore multiple injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan commented on the situation, saying, “We have registered a case of murder based on prima facie circumstances. However, the cause of death, whether it was suicide or murder, and any internal injuries will only be clarified after the post-mortem examination.”

The police investigation revealed that Sujathan had been tied to the tree with the shirt he was wearing. Surveillance footage confirmed that he had entered the park alone on the fateful night. The authorities are diligently exploring all possible angles in their ongoing investigation.

Sujathan’s cremation is scheduled to take place in Delhi later. He is survived by his wife, Preeti, and two children, Shantipriya and Amal, who is a college student. This tragic incident has left the community in shock, and authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind this devastating loss.