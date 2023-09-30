Mehbooba Mufti requests the Army to look into claims of forced labour

Mehbooba Mufti, the head of the PDP, asked the Army on Saturday to look into claims that some troops in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir were abusing local youth by forcing them into bonded work.

However, a defence official denied the accusations. ‘Received distressing calls from residents of Kanslo Kanda area in Kulgam about them being allegedly harassed by 9 RR camp troops. Also concerned that they are summoning young men to the army camp and forcing them to do labour work for free,’ Mufti said in a post on X.

‘Request GOC Awantipora Balbir Singh to kindly look into these worrying allegations. If true he must ensure those involved are taken to task,’ she said.

The claims, according to PRO Defence Lt Col Manoj Sahu of Srinagar, are ‘not true.’ ‘It’s not true. It has been checked from the local formation. Casual labourers employed by the army are paid in time and no such thing has happened,’ the PRO Defence said.