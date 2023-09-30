NATO member says that there was a possible airspace breach during Russia’s overnight drone attacks

NATO member Romania has reported a possible airspace breach during Russia’s recent drone attacks on infrastructure in neighboring Ukraine. The attacks have escalated following Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement that allowed for safe grain shipments through the Black Sea. Targets have included Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, home to vital grain-exporting infrastructure.

Romania’s defense ministry issued a statement saying that they detected groups of drones heading towards Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border. Residents in the Galati and Tulcea municipalities, near the port of Reni in southern Ukraine across the River Danube, were alerted. The radar surveillance system indicated a possible unauthorized entry into national airspace, with a signal detected on a route towards Galati. While no objects have fallen inside Romanian territory, the search continued.

Earlier this month, Romanian soldiers built air-raid shelters in the eastern village of Plauru after discovering drone fragments in the area.

Ukraine’s air force claimed to have shot down 30 out of 40 Iranian-made “Shahed” drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. The South Military command reported downing 20 drones in the central Vinnytsia region and 10 others over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the south. Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting port infrastructure, including areas near the Danube River, and attempting to strike critical infrastructure facilities in other regions to impact the country’s economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken steps to attract arms manufacturers to build weapons in Ukraine. He opened the first International Defence Industries Forum of Kyiv, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with manufacturers to achieve lasting peace amid the ongoing conflict in the country.