Pregnant Woman Receives Incorrect Blood Transfusion in Ponnani

A pregnant woman’s health took a severe turn for the worse when she received an incompatible blood transfusion at the Government Woman and Children Hospital in Ponnani, located in Malappuram. The incident occurred on a Friday at 3:30 pm, and it left the woman in a critical condition.

Hailing from Ponnani Veliyankod, 26-year-old Ruksana was inadvertently given B+ve blood instead of the O-ve group she required. This unfortunate mix-up resulted in transfusion reactions that prompted her family to rush her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur as she began experiencing extreme discomfort.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from various quarters. Members of the opposition in the Ponnani municipality took a stand, with a four-hour protest outside the hospital superintendent’s office, Dr. PK Asha, on Friday.

Farhan Biyyam, a UDF member and opposition leader of the municipality, strongly criticized the hospital, stating, “There was serious medical negligence at the hospital. The hospital lacked the vigilance they had to pay for the patient. The hospital administration has admitted their mistake and ensured their vigilance in the future. We have learned that one of the nursing staff has been suspended as a preliminary action. The superintendent has also ensured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted and necessary action would be taken against the responsible persons.”

Dr. Asha clarified that approximately 15 ml of the wrong blood type was transfused to the pregnant woman before they realized the mistake and promptly ceased the transfusion. “We took immediate measures to stabilize the woman and referred her to Thrissur Medical College Hospital. An internal inquiry has been conducted here, and the report has been submitted to the District Medical Officer. As far as we know, the pregnant lady is stable at the Medical College now,” Dr. Asha assured.

Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr. R Renuka, who was away from the district attending a meeting, expressed her intent to further investigate the incident upon reviewing the preliminary investigation report submitted to her by the Ponnani hospital.