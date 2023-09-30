Son of Chandrababu Naidu summoned for questioning in road fraud case

On Saturday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) requested Nara Lokesh to appear for questioning in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam case on October 4 at 10 am.

Lokesh is the fourteenth accused in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case, according to the Andhra Pradesh CID.

The warning was handed by CID agents to TDP MP Galla Jayadev’s home. Following receipt of the notification, Nara Lokesh and his followers protested outside Galla Jayadev’s home.

In its notice to Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh CID said it has ‘reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation.’

Nara Lokesh has been requested to present information regarding M/s Heritage Foods Ltd’s bank account, board meeting minutes, and payment information related to land transactions.

Additionally, the notification warned that disobeying its requirements could result in his imprisonment.

The TDP leader recently met with President Droupadi Murmu and asked her to step in to stop his father, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, from being detained ‘illegally’ in connection with an alleged fraud case.

In connection with an alleged scam involving the state’s Skill Development Corporation, Chandrababu Naidu was detained on September 9. As the ‘principal conspirator’ in the scandal, which is thought to have cost the state government Rs 371 crore, the Andhra Pradesh CID has indicted Naidu.