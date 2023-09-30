Wayanad Teen Arrested for Sharing Altered Nude Images of Schoolmates

On Friday, a 14-year-old schoolboy in Wayanad was apprehended by the police for engaging in a disturbing act of threatening his female classmates. He achieved this by disseminating manipulated explicit photos and distributing them across social media platforms through counterfeit Instagram and Telegram profiles. Many of the targeted girls remained silent, as the boy had withdrawn the altered images upon their request. To create these manipulated images, the boy employed Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

In a bid to evade the scrutiny of investigative agencies, the young offender established a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circulate the doctored photos. Additionally, he utilized Chatbots software applications to mimic online interactions, further complicating the investigation.

The diligent efforts of District Cyber Police Station Inspector Shaju Joseph and his team ultimately led to the apprehension of the accused after weeks of relentless work, during which complaints from concerned parents continued to pour in. The falsified photos were transmitted to both the victims and their acquaintances through bogus Instagram and Telegram accounts. The investigative team included Additional Sub Inspector Joyce John, Civil Police Officers KA Salam, Renjith, and C Vineesha.

With the rising number of children misusing technology for cybercrimes in the district, Wayanad Superintendent of Police Padam Singh issued a stern warning to parents regarding the potential legal repercussions of their children’s involvement in such activities. He emphasized that parents could face legal trouble, as the internet connections and mobile SIM cards used in these crimes are typically registered in their names, making them responsible for the actions of their minor wards.