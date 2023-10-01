Elanchi’s Heartwarming ‘Love Letter’ Recipe Wins Hearts

“Have you ever encountered the delightful ‘Love Letter’ dessert, a beloved treat for kids? Elanchi, a traditional Malabari snack, adorned with cashews, dried grapes, and more, is sure to captivate the hearts of adults too, especially when paired with afternoon tea. Here’s a step-by-step guide to crafting this scrumptious delicacy.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup maida (refined flour)

– 1 cup water

– 1 egg

– ¼ teaspoon salt

– ¼ teaspoon yellow turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon ghee

– 10 cashew nuts

– 1 teaspoon dried grapes

– 1 cup grated coconut

– ¼ cup sugar

– 2 cardamoms

Preparation:

1. Begin by heating ghee in a pan.

2. Add cashew nuts and dried grapes, roasting them in the fragrant ghee.

3. Introduce grated coconut and sauté for two to four minutes over medium heat.

4. Incorporate cardamom and sugar, stirring until the sugar fully dissolves.

5. Turn off the heat and set the pan aside; your flavorful filling is now prepared.

6. In a mixer, blend maida, water, egg, salt, and yellow turmeric powder until it forms a thin batter.

7. Heat a pan and thinly spread the batter like a ‘dosa’ using a small ladle.

8. Cook for about 30 seconds, ensuring both sides are evenly done. Adjust the flame between low and medium.

9. Once the ‘dosa’ is cooked, place a generous spoonful of the previously prepared coconut mixture on it.

10. Carefully roll up the ‘dosa,’ and voilà, your delectable Elanchi ‘Love Letter’ is ready to delight your taste buds!”