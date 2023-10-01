Aditi Ashok finishes with silver in women’s golf at Asian Games

Aditi Ashok’s once-strong position crumbled on the final day as she posted a disappointing five-over 77, securing a silver medal for India in women’s golf at the Asian Games. Despite entering the final day with a substantial seven-stroke lead, Aditi’s advantage quickly vanished as she recorded four bogeys and a double bogey alongside just one birdie, which caused her to slip into second place.

The 25-year-old concluded her campaign with a four-day total of 17-under 271. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol showcased her composure by delivering her best performance of the week with a 64, earning her the highly sought-after gold medal. South Korea’s Hyunjo Yoo also improved her position with a 65, securing the bronze.

India’s other two players, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, had a challenging day, contributing scores of 75 and 76 respectively. As a result, the Indian women’s team ended their campaign in fourth place.

Although the gold medal eluded her grasp, Aditi’s performance remained commendable. As a two-time Olympian from Bangalore, she narrowly missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Games, finishing in fourth place. This silver medal marked India’s fourth individual medal in golf, following Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur’s gold medal wins in the 1982 and 2002 editions, and Rajiv Mohta’s silver medal in New Delhi.

Furthermore, an Indian squad consisting of Lakshman, Rajiv, Rishi Narain, and Amit Luthra had clinched the team gold in 1982. India also secured two team silver medals in the 2006 and 2010 editions held in Doha and Guangzhou.