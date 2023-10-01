Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable becomes first Indian to win Gold in 3000m steeplechase

Hangzhou: India’s Avinash Sable scripted history in Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday. The Indian athlete became the first Indian to win a gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase. Avinash Sable clocked 8:19:53 to win the top spot. In Hangzhou, besides the 3000m steeplechase, he will also compete in the 5000m race.

Avinash Sable is a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist. He also holds the national record of 8 minutes 11.20 seconds. His season’s best time is 8:11.63, placing him in second position among Asians behind Miura Ryuji (SB: 8:09.91) of Japan.

Sable’s medal is India’s 12th gold at this edition of the Asian Games and the first track and field gold in Hangzhou.