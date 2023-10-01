DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins Gold in men’s shot put

Oct 1, 2023, 06:07 pm IST

Hangzhou:  Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold for India in men’s shot put at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.  This is the second  track and field gold in the event for India.

Toor (2018 Jakarta, 2023 Hangzhou) became the fourth Indian shot putter to defend his Asian Games title  after Parduman Singh Brar (1954 and 1958), Joginder Singh (1966 and 1970) and Bahadur Singh Chouhan (1978 and 1982).

Shot put is an event dominated for long by the Indians. Indians have won men’s shot put gold nine times in the earlier 18 editions of the Asian Games.

