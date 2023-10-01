BMW unveils 2024 BMW R 1300 GS: Details

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad has unveiled its R 1300 GS adventure tourer. The bike features a cutting-edge steel sheet-metal frame. It is supported by a die-cast aluminum bolt-on subframe.

The new bike features a Matrix LED headlamp with X-shaped LED daytime running lights, an adjustable windscreen for your personal comfort, knuckle guards incorporating integrated LED turn indicators, and a high-tech digital instrument console. The suspension setup boasts a revamped EVO Telelever front suspension, complemented by a para-lever setup at the rear.

The bike features an adaptive seat height function, automatically adjusting the saddle height when you’re navigating slowly or at a standstill.T he bike is powered by a 1,300cc twin-cylinder boxer engine. The engine delivers , 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a robust 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has four riding modes: Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro, along with three additional modes: Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, and Enduro Pro.