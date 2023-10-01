Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,680 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price suffered a loss of Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by Rs 7 or 0.01% at Rs 57,853 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,285 per kg, higher by Rs 685 or 0.97%.

In global markets, price of spot gold declined by $17.91 to $1848.82 per ounce. Gold prices declined by 3.78% and in last 6 months it declined 5.64%. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,883.50. Price of spot silver firmed 0.2% to $22.65 per ounce, but was also set for its worst month in seven. Price of platinum gained 0.4% to $908.02 and palladium steadied at $1,272.31. Both are poised to squeeze out quarterly gains.