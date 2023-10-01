During birthday party in Bengaluru, 4 children injured after balloons burst

On Saturday, a birthday party in Bengaluru’s Belathur neighbourhood caught fire when several balloons burst after touching an electric wire, injuring five people, including four children. Ages of the injured youngsters ranged from 2 to 8.

The balloons were placed on the house’s staircase, where they came into contact with an electric wire and started a fire, according to the deputy commissioner of the Whitefield Police. The kids were admitted to the Victoria hospital where they are currently receiving treatment after suffering burns to every part of their body.

Vijay Aditya Kumar (44), the adult injured in the fire, was named. His 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were two of those who suffered burn wounds. His daughter was the subject of the birthday party.