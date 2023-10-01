Fitbit launches new smart wearable: Details

Mumbai: Fitbit Charge 6 was launched in the US. The smart wearable is also expected to launch in India soon. Offered in Coral, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options, the Fitbit Charge 6 is priced at $159.95 (roughly Rs. 13,300) in the US.

Fitbit Charge 6 comes with a rectangular colour touchscreen with an always-on display feature. The body is built with aluminium and resin, while the band is made out of silicone, with an aluminium buckle. The smartwatch supports more than 40 sports modes. The Fitbit Charge 6 is also equipped with an optical heart rate monitor, a 3-axis accelerometer, an oxygen saturation monitor, a temperature sensor, and multipurpose electrical sensors that are compatible with the ECG (electrocardiogram) application and the EDA (electrodermal activity) Scan application.

Also Read: BMW unveils 2024 BMW R 1300 GS: Details

The new Fitbit Charge 6 also tracks heart rate, sleep cycle, breathing rate, stress management and skin temperature of the users. For menstruating individuals, this fitness band also offer a menstrual cycle tracker.

The smartwatch also come with an inbuilt GPS feature. Its NFC connectivity is said to allow payments via Google Wallet. The watch supports Google Fast Pair, Google Maps, and YouTube Music (only with YouTube Premium subscription). The smart wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.