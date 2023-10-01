Group of students Concerned about college ‘anti-Bharat’ slogans, ABVP writes to JNU

On Sunday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a group associated with the RSS, announced that it had written to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to request an investigation into a recent incident involving ‘anti-national’ slogans being scrawled on campus walls.

The group of students has also urged that the administration take urgent steps to find the culprits and establish responsibility for failing to prevent such incidents.

‘Being a student organisation, we are gravely concerned about the frequent anti-Bharat slogan-writing incidents on the JNU campus. Yesterday, some students captured pictures of slogans such as ‘Indian-Occupied Kashmir’, ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘Bhagwa Jalega’, etc. on the School of Languages building wall,’ the letter read.

According to Vikas Patel, the ABVP secretary for JNU, the administration cleaned up the walls on Sunday am after they were brought to their attention and pictures of them went viral.

The student government has requested that the JNU chief security officer be held accountable for failing to stop such incidents.