Idukki Dam Security Breach: CB Seeks Red Notice for UAE Extradition

The Crime Branch (CB) is pursuing the issuance of a red corner notice via Interpol to summon an NRI youth for questioning regarding the alleged security breach at the Cheruthoni Dam in Idukki on July 22. The individual, hailing from Ottappalam, had returned to the UAE following the incident, eluding the attempts of state police to bring him back through appeals to his relatives.

DySP K Sadan, now leading the investigation on behalf of the Crime Branch, is anticipated to engage Interpol via the CBI unit located in Delhi. The breach was first detected by dam officials on September 4, as the youth affixed 11 locks to the foundation of the high-mast lights and tampered with the iron ropes used to raise the dam’s shutters.

Idukki CI Satheesh Kumar S, who initially probed the case, unveiled that the youth, employed in the UAE, had visited the dam while on vacation. According to the youth’s relatives, he had sought treatment for delusional disorder. It was alleged that he had acquired approximately 500 medium-sized locks from stores in Cheruthoni, leading to the questioning of two individuals connected to the accused.

The Idukki SP had made a request to the DGP to form a specialized investigative team to determine the motive behind the youth’s actions.

Simultaneously, the deputy chief engineer of KSEB, who conducted an inspection of all five dam shutters earlier this month, affirmed the proper functionality of the metal wires and the absence of safety concerns with the shutters.