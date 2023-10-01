KSEB Cuts Power Supply to TVM KSRTC Bus Terminal

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) took action on Saturday by disconnecting the power supply to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminal located in Thampanoor. This move came as a result of the corporation’s failure to settle an outstanding electricity bill amounting to Rs 41,000. The abrupt disconnection had a significant impact on various services, including the reservation counter, catching passengers off guard.

Notably, the Thampanoor KSRTC terminal is equipped with four separate electricity connections. While the other bills were paid promptly, the bill associated with the buildings housing offices, including the station master’s office, had been neglected. On that Saturday, at approximately 12:20 pm, officials from the KSEB’s Puthanchanda section arrived at the location and carried out the power disconnection as per the scheduled disconnection date mentioned in the bill, which was October 30.

Surprisingly, higher-ranking KSRTC officials, including the Assistant Transport Officer (ATO), were only made aware of the outstanding bill arrears once the power was disconnected. In response, the bill was swiftly settled, and the power supply was restored. Nevertheless, the disruption caused by the reservation counter’s downtime led to delays and operational hiccups in long-distance bus services. Although reservation charts were prepared by other depots, it took some time for services to return to their regular schedules.

The ATO emphasized that the depot had maintained a clean record in terms of arrears and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of prior communication regarding the decision to disconnect the power supply.