Low-intensity earthquake hits Assam

Guwahati: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Dhubri district in Assam today. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 17 Km.

Also Read: India-US relationship, as Chandrayaan, to reach new heights, says EAM Jaishankar

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolted Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. Mild earthquakes measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Chamba districts in September.