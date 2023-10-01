Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan takes over as head of Border Roads Organisation

On Saturday, Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan was appointed the 28th Director General of Border Roads (DGBR). After Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry retired, he took over the reins. The officer formerly held the position of Commandant, College of Military Engineering, Pune, before being appointed as the DGBR.

Raghu Srinivasan graduated from both the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla. In 1987, he received a commission into the Corps of Engineers.

During his distinguished service, he took part in Operation Vijay, Operation Rakshak, and Operation Parakram. His service along the border, particularly in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, has given him a wealth of experience.

The General Officer attended the Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command, and National Defence College programmes and has held various important command and staff positions throughout his career.

He has been given the command of the 416 Engineer Brigade and the 58 Engineer Regiment.

Additionally, he has held the positions of Commandant of the Bengal Engineer Group and the Centre Roorkee, Chief Engineer of the Southern Command, and Assistant Director General at the Engineer-in-Chief Branch at the International Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

He has taught at the Defence Services Staff College and the Indian Military Advisory Team in Lusaka, Zambia. He has received the Vishisht Seva Medal in recognition of his outstanding service.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan thanked the BRO staff for their work in building and maintaining essential roads and related infrastructure under some of the most difficult and hostile circumstances in his address to them after taking office.

In order to enable the Armed Forces to protect the borders and support the socioeconomic development of rural areas, he urged them to continually exhibit unflinching dedication, resilience, and professionalism in their mission to connect isolated places.

In order to secure India’s borders, the BRO was established on May 7th, 1960. Its mission was to build infrastructure in isolated regions of the North and North-Eastern states.

Since its founding, the BRO has built and donated about 63,000 km of roads, 976 bridges, six tunnels, and 21 airfields to the country.