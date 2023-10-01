Noise launches entry-level TWS earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Noise launched new entry-level TWS earphones in India. The device named ‘Noise Air Buds Pro SE’ is offered at discounted price of Rs. 1,699. It is available in Lustre Black and Champagne Gold colours. The earphones can be purchased through Flipkart, or online Noise website.

The latest earphones from Noise comes in a metallic finish case. The earphones get an in-ear design. The Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones get ENC (environment noise cancellation) with up to 30dB of ANC. It houses quad microphone setup. The earphones are powered by a 13mm driver.

With smart touch control, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones allow users to receive calls hands-free. They can also use Siri or Google Assistant, control the volume as well play music by tapping on touch-sensitive area on earbuds.

It packs a 45-hour playback time on a single charge with the case. and up to 7.5 hours of battery life on each bud on a single charge. The buds take up to 30 minutes to get fully charged, while the case can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 90 minutes It has an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance. It gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.