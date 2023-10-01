Telangana revenue official arrested after Rs. 4.5 crore found at his home

A revenue officer (tahsildar) from the Nalgonda district was detained by Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday in connection with a case involving disproportionate assets after a massive sum of Rs 4.56 crore was discovered on his property. The ACB investigators searched his homes and other places where he was connected.

Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as modified in 2018), apply to this offence. The tahsildar’s home and several other places were searched by the ACB officers after they filed a FIR.

He is accused of engaging in “corrupt practises and dubious” tactics during his term to amass assets that were greater than his recognised sources of income. The ACB provided this information in a formal statement that was made public.

During the painstakingly carried out search operation, a sizeable sum of Rs 2,07,00,000 in cash as well as movable and immovable items with a combined worth of roughly Rs 4,56,66,660 were confiscated.

The inquiry is still under progress.