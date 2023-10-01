Updated fuel prices for October announced

Doha: QatarEnergy announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2023. The authority has decided to keep the petrol and diesel prices unchanged.

Premium petrol will cost QR 1.90 per litre, while Super grade petrol price is kept at QR2.10. Diesel will costs QR2.05 per litre.

Over the last many months, the price of diesel and super grade petrol has remained constant, and only the premium petrol prices have varied between QR 2.05 to QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.