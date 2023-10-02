Amid Trinamool’s objection, BJP requests CBI investigation into Bengal’s usage of NREGA funds

On Monday, the BJP leaders in West Bengal asked that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) look into how the state government spent the MGNREGA funds that it had been given by the federal government. Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress’ general secretary, led protests in Delhi at the same time, calling for the delivery of funding for West Bengal by the federal government.

West Bengal’s opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari, said that ‘huge scams’ involving the state’s use of NREGA funding from the federal government had been exposed. The national government should launch a CBI investigation into the situation, he continued.

Additionally, the BJP claimed that the NREGA payments were suspended by the federal government as a result of the state government’s failure to implement corrective action despite repeated warnings of irregularities.

BJP leader and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh claimed that despite the ministry’s repeated reminders of ‘corruption and irregularities,’ the West Bengal administration was unable to respond in a ‘satisfactory manner.’

Bengal BJP head Sukanta Majumdar claimed that payments made under the MGNREGA were halted by the central government because money was being used for projects that were not allowed by the Act, according to news agency PTI. Additionally, he said that money had been credited into bank accounts established using fabricated lists; once a central investigation uncovered the discrepancies, the Centre requested the state government to retrieve the funds.

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Abhishek Banerjee and hundreds of party members and officials staged a dharna at Rajghat in Delhi to call for the distribution of NREGA funding. 49 buses carrying members of the Trinamool Congress and their leaders had traveled from West Bengal to the nation’s capital in preparation for protests.

The MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana payments totaling Rs 15,000 crore were allegedly withheld by the central government, according to the West Bengali government.