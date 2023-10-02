Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian gold medal winners

Hangzhou: A 655-member Indian contingent is competing at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The event officially began on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

India is one of the 7 countries that have participated in all editions of the Asian Games since its inception in 1951 along with Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

The Indian contingent have so far won 55 medals (13 gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze) at the Asian Games 2023. In the 2018 event, the Indian contingent had bagged 70 medals from the event.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Updated list of Indian medal winners

Full list of gold medal winners:

1. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team: The triumvirate of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal at the Asian Games with a cumulative score of 1893.7 points. They also broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

2. Indian Women’s Cricket Team: In the title clash India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

3. Equestrian, Team Dressage: The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned India a gold medal with a score of 209.205. This was a gold medal that was 41 years in the waiting, after the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

4. Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Team: The trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan won gold in Women’s 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

5. Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final.

6. Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team: The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men’s 10m Team event.

7. Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: Indian trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched gold medal, the country’s 5th in shooting in Asian Games 2023, in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event with a World Record effort. Their overall score stood at 1769, 8 more than the previous mark set by USA.

8. Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual: India’s Palak claimed top spot in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual final.

9. Tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bagged a gold medal in the mixed doubles tennis.

10. Squash, India defeated Pakistan by ‘2-1’ in final.

11.Shooting, Men’s Trap Team: India’s men’s trap team of Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman won gold medal. They registered the Asian Games record score of 361.

12. Men’s 3000m steeplechase – Avinash Mukund Sable

13. Men’s shot put – Tajinderpal Singh Toor