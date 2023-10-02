Asian Games 2023: India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee win bronze in women’s doubles table tennis

Hangzhou: India’s table tennis pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee scripted new history by winning a medal in the women’s doubles table tennis at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

The Indian pair lost against Republic of North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the semifinal to clinch bronze.

On their way to the semifinal, the Indian pair beat China’s Meng Chen and Yidi Wang in the quarterfinal to assure a medal for their nation.

The table tennis bronze is India’s 55th medal in this edition of the Asiad.