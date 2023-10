Hangzhou: Indian athlete Nandini Agasara won a bronze medal in the women’s Heptathlon 800m in the ongoing Asian Games. This is her maiden Asiad medal. The 20-year-old finished third with a points tally of 5712.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits Haryana

India’s Swapna Barman finished 4th with 5708 points. China’s Zheng Ninali won the gold medal with a score of 6149 while Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina won silver with 6056 points.