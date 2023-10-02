Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices slipped down sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,560, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5320, down by Rs 15. In the last week, gold prices depreciated in five days.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed for trading. today, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti. There will be no trading activities in India’s stock market today. There will be no action in equity segment, equity derivative segment, SLB segment.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Sport-wise list of Indian medal winners

In global markets, price of spot gold is at $1843.9, down by $4.54 per ounce. Gold prices declined by 3.78% and in last 6 months it declined 5.64%. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,883.50. Price of spot silver firmed 0.2% to $22.65 per ounce, but was also set for its worst month in seven. Price of platinum gained 0.4% to $908.02 and palladium steadied at $1,272.31. Both are poised to squeeze out quarterly gains.