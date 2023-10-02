Eight individuals lose lives in heavy rain and lightning

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rain and lightning strikes in Jharkhand have claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, including one fatality in Ranchi, according to an official report. The relentless rainfall, which began on Saturday evening, has led to numerous heavy downpours, resulting in damage to culverts, diversions, and tragic losses.

In Ranchi, a 28-year-old man, identified as Dev Prasad, tragically fell into an overflowing drain in the Lalpur area of Hatma Saraitand during the heavy rainfall on Sunday. His lifeless body was found approximately 2.5 kilometers away from the site on Monday morning, and a postmortem examination has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

In Jamtara district, a woman and her three young children, aged between one-and-a-half and seven years, were victims of a lightning strike on Sunday at Chandadih Lakhanpur. Tragically, another child lost their life as a mud house’s wall collapsed in Bokaro district, and two girls, aged nine and 12, drowned in a pond in Mayapur village in Palamu district. The heavy rain also led to the destruction of diversions and culverts, including one on NH-39 in Ranchi’s Ratu area, impacting traffic on the Ranchi-Daltonganj route. Furthermore, water levels in several rivers throughout the state approached dangerous levels, posing additional challenges due to the incessant rainfall.