Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 14,767 Crore in September

Mumbai: The Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers in the Indian markets. FPIs have sold Indian shares worth Rs 14,767 crore in September. As market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar, a steady rise in the US bond yields, and a spike in crude oil prices are the main reason for this.

FPI investment in equities had hit a four-month low of Rs 12,262 crore in August. FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months from March to August and brought in Rs 1.74 lakh crore during the period.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 938 crore in the country’s debt market during September. With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1.2 lakh crore and over Rs 29,000 crore in the debt market so far this year.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.