Indian-made whisky named as ‘World’s Best Whisky’

Mumbai: A whisky made in India has named as the best whisky brand in the world by Whiskies of the World. The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 won the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ title at the 2023 Whiskies of the World Awards. The made-in-India whisky has malt beat hundreds of international brands, including scotch, bourbon, Canadian, Australian, and British single malts.

‘From smoky whispers to a symphony of flavours, it’s a masterpiece that’s now reached the pinnacle of recognition with the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ award at Whiskies Of The World 2023,’ Indri shared on Instagram.

Whiskies of the World Awards is one of the largest whiskey-tasting competitions in the world. It judges over 100 varieties of whiskies from across the globe every year.

The Indian single malt whisky, Indri was launched in 2021 by Piccadilly Distilleries in Haryana. The company began its journey with the first triple-barrel single malt from India, known as Indri-Trini. In the last two years, it has won more than 14 international awards.

This Indian whiskey undergoes a substantial period of maturation in PX sherry casks in North India’s subtropical climate. It offers notes of smoke, candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, subtle spices, oak, and bittersweet chocolate.

Indri-Trini is already available across 19 states in India and 17 other countries and will be available in the US, and in select European countries from November.