Northeast’s inaugural high-altitude marathon occurs in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

A historic event unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh as it hosted the Northeast’s inaugural high-altitude marathon in the enchanting locale of Tawang, situated at an elevation of 10,000 feet. This remarkable marathon attracted a staggering 2,343 participants, with representation from 25 states, including 511 female runners. The overwhelming success of the event prompted Chief Minister Pema Khandu to announce that the Tawang Marathon would expand its horizons and go global in the coming year.

The event witnessed the presence and appreciation of local Member of Parliament and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who applauded the exciting nature of the Tawang Marathon and the significant participation of top runners from various regions.

The inaugural Tawang Marathon was a unique collaboration between the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, marking a significant milestone for the Northeast. It included a variety of running events, such as marathons, half-marathons, 10 Km, and 5 Km races.

Conducting a marathon in such a high-altitude region, coupled with the challenges of limited connectivity to the nearest airport and railway network, was no small feat, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence. Runners from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and several paramilitary forces participated in this extraordinary event. Lt. Gen. Manish Erry, the General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps, expressed confidence that the Tawang Marathon would attract even more participants, not only from India but from across the globe, in the future.