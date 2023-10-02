PM Modi inaugurates Telangana projects worth Rs 13,500 crore

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a multitude of development projects worth over Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana, all conducted via videoconferencing from Mahabubnagar district.

During this event, he announced the establishment of the National Turmeric Board and the forthcoming creation of the Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district. This tribal university project, which carries an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, is significant and will play a role in advancing education in the region.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the importance of turmeric as India’s largest producer and emphasized the increased global demand for this spice, especially after the pandemic. To fully realize the potential of this valuable commodity, he highlighted the necessity of streamlining the turmeric supply chain, focusing on production and research. This approach aims to benefit not only turmeric farmers in Telangana but also those across the nation. The establishment of the Turmeric Board is expected to facilitate value addition and enhance the infrastructure for turmeric production.

He also expressed confidence in the HPCL- Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG pipeline, a project costing Rs 2,170 crore, and emphasized the significant impact of the 425 km-long Multi-Product Pipeline, which extends from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur) at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore. These projects are poised to create numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities within the districts.

Prime Minister Modi’s announcements and initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to boosting various sectors, supporting farmers, and driving economic development in the region.