TikTok users use objects like hammers and bottles to hit their faces in the long list of bizarre trends

A recent peculiar trend has surfaced among TikTok users, adding to the ever-growing list of bizarre online phenomena. In this new craze, individuals employ blunt objects such as hammers and bottles to strike their own faces in a pursuit of achieving what they perceive as aesthetically appealing looks.

Referred to as the “Bone Smashing” trend, this bewildering practice has already garnered over 267.7 million views on TikTok. Participants in this trend engage in the risky endeavor of reshaping their facial features by intentionally breaking their own bones, all in the name of attaining what they believe to be a desirable appearance.

Some daring individuals have even gone so far as to share before-and-after photos, purporting to demonstrate that they have achieved the desired look through self-inflicted facial bone fractures.

Curiously, this trend appears to be linked to the 19th-century German surgeon and anatomist Julius Wolff’s Law, a scientific concept that posits that bones are continually undergoing remodeling, with old or damaged bones being replaced by new ones. The theory suggests that applying mechanical force or physical stress to bones can accelerate this remodeling process, potentially resulting in stronger, denser bones. Some TikTok users seem to have misinterpreted this theory, erroneously believing they can sculpt their facial appearance to attain a more “chiselled” look.

However, it’s crucial to underscore that there is no scientific evidence supporting the notion that striking one’s face with blunt objects will enhance their attractiveness. In fact, this “Bone Smashing” theory directly contradicts the principles outlined in Wolff’s Law. Striking one’s face with a blunt object can lead to severe harm, including fractures and deformities.

According to reports from the Evening Standard newspaper, repeated trauma from bone-shattering activities can result in nerve damage and persistent discomfort. Furthermore, excessive force can lead to fractures and lifelong disfigurement. This trend not only defies logic but also runs counter to established scientific knowledge, posing substantial risks to those who participate in it.