TMC to organize protests in West Bengal during Delhi MGNREGA protest

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is gearing up for protest actions in New Delhi, alleging that the Central government has withheld state dues. Simultaneously, the TMC plans to organize similar events across various parts of West Bengal, making live telecasts of the Delhi protest available to the state’s residents.

On October 2, TMC MPs and state ministers intend to peacefully sit-in at Rajghat, followed by a non-violent rally involving MGNREGA job card holders in the national capital the following day.

TMC’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, and other senior leaders have arrived in Delhi in preparation for the protest against the alleged withholding of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds earmarked for the Bengal government.

In an effort to mirror the protest program in New Delhi, the TMC is planning peaceful demonstrations in various parts of West Bengal. They aim to facilitate live telecasts of the events in Delhi across the state. Despite facing challenges, including the denial of a special train, over 50 busloads of TMC members and MGNREGA job card holders are expected to reach Delhi on Monday.

The TMC contends that the denial of transportation and flight cancellations to Delhi are deliberate efforts by the ruling BJP to disrupt their demonstration. On this occasion, Abhishek Banerjee and other senior TMC leaders will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.