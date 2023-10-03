Asian Games: Annu Rani wins gold medal

Hangzhou: India’s Annu Rani won the gold medal in the women’s javelin throw with a 69.92m throw at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday. She hit 62.92 to claim gold medal. This was India’s the first gold in women’s javelin throw at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, India’s Narender won bronze in the men’s +92 kg event in men’s boxing. He won the second spot after losing his semi-final bout against Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayeb via unanimous decision.

Also Read: Dream Island scratch card: Indian expat wins Dh50,000

India’s Tejashwin Shankar won silver in the men’s decathlon event after 10 long rounds. Shankar finished 4th in the final event of 1500m and secured silver place behind China’s Qihao Sun.

India’s Mohammed Afsal won silver in the men’s 800m final. India’s Mohammed Afsal wins silver in the men’s 800m final.